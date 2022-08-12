Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Update

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Butler National Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BUKS opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Butler National has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

