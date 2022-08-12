Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Update

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Butler National Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BUKS opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Butler National has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.55.
Butler National Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Butler National (BUKS)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.