BUX Token Price Reaches $0.14 (BUX)

BUX Token (BUX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One BUX Token coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BUX Token has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. BUX Token has a total market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $133,108.00 worth of BUX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,461.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003811 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00037863 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00127999 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00065969 BTC.
BUX Token Profile
BUX is a coin. It launched on January 12th, 2019. BUX Token’s total supply is 76,384,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 coins. The official website for BUX Token is getbux.com/bux-crypto. The official message board for BUX Token is getbux.com/blog. BUX Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BUX Token is https://reddit.com/r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BUX Token
