Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.80.

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE:WHD opened at $42.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In other Cactus news, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $29,286,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 107,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $29,286,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,389,748 shares of company stock valued at $73,478,068. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Cactus by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,401,000 after acquiring an additional 383,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 431,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

