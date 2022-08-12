CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at TD Securities

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.56.

CAE stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.29. 12,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,326. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. CAE has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CAE by 135.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 40.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 16.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

