CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at TD Securities

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.56.
CAE Price Performance
CAE stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.29. 12,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,326. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. CAE has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CAE by 135.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 40.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 16.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
