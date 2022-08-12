Cahill Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.92. The stock had a trading volume of 45,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,094. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.17 and its 200 day moving average is $251.01. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

