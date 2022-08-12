Cahill Wealth Management LLC Invests $2 Million in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cahill Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 633,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after buying an additional 150,588 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,152,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,860,000 after purchasing an additional 437,827 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $898,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

