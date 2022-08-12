Cahill Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.81. 854,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,814,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.80. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

