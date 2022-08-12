Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.91

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.91 and traded as high as $29.03. Caleres shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 527,245 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. Caleres’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.94%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $904,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,648,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $159,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,849,341.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,339 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caleres by 956.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

