Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 52,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHD opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

