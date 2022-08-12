Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$47.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.50.

Shares of TSE:GOOS traded up C$0.91 on Friday, hitting C$29.04. The company had a trading volume of 539,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,404. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.00. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$21.75 and a 1 year high of C$67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

