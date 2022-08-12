Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$111.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$79.73.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$71.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$82.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.01. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$37.82 and a one year high of C$88.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 10.0999994 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total transaction of C$25,087.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,764,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$118,038,226.20. In other news, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.68, for a total value of C$823,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,016,984.08. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total transaction of C$25,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,764,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$118,038,226.20. Insiders have sold a total of 160,332 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,381 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

