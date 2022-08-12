Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Update

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the July 15th total of 14,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Several research firms recently commented on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

