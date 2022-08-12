CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Short Interest Update

CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the July 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CannBioRx Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATNFW opened at $0.14 on Friday. CannBioRx Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20.

