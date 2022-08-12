Cannell & Co. Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cannell & Co. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,030 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $199.62. 34,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.88. The company has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $233.80.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

