Cannell & Co. Has $34.66 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cannell & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,856 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $34,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.38. 16,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $171.96 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.20. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

