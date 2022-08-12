Cannell & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 2.2% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $74,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after acquiring an additional 54,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $4.40 on Friday, hitting $178.95. 84,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,640. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

