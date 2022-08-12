Cannell & Co. Purchases Shares of 484,515 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 484,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,192,000. Brunswick comprises about 1.2% of Cannell & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.63% of Brunswick as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,493,000 after purchasing an additional 309,881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,788,000 after acquiring an additional 278,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,357,000 after acquiring an additional 39,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after acquiring an additional 507,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,024,000 after acquiring an additional 270,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,295. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $108.51.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.