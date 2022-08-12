Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.51.

Shares of CGC opened at $3.15 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.95). The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,715,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 147.8% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,381 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,709,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 353,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,049,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

