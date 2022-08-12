Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94.

About Cantaloupe



Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

