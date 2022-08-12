Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.84 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,042. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Capri by 28.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,428 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,338,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

