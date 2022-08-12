Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 155,883 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 155,883 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,042,000. BHP Group accounts for about 2.9% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in BHP Group by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.33) to GBX 2,440 ($29.48) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Profile

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 83,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,268. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

