Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Buys Shares of 60,033 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com by 80.5% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 33,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of JD.com by 787.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 98,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 87,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of JD.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 189,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,597. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.66.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.