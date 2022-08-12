Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Invests $1.88 Million in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 63,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 45.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PUK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,937. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

PUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.39) to GBX 1,687 ($20.38) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,375 ($16.61) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,475 ($17.82) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,579.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

