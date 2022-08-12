Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New Investment in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Zeal Asset Management Ltd grew its position in BeiGene by 266.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 194,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,098,000 after purchasing an additional 141,646 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 563.0% during the 4th quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 90,143 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in BeiGene by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,174,000 after purchasing an additional 53,560 shares during the period. BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth about $11,758,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in BeiGene by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,540,000 after purchasing an additional 34,565 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.25. 706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,573. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.23.

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $46,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Lai Wang sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total value of $81,212.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $1,124,135 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.25.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

