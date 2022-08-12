Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,000. Toyota Motor makes up approximately 2.0% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,657,000 after acquiring an additional 173,287 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.5% in the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,848,000 after acquiring an additional 134,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,270,000 after acquiring an additional 108,346 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 606,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,450,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,262,000 after purchasing an additional 59,563 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TM traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.68. 1,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $224.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $152.14 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.48.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

