Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$206.55.

CJT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cargojet from C$302.00 to C$287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$207.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$153.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.91. Cargojet has a one year low of C$115.89 and a one year high of C$214.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$142.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 7.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

About Cargojet

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.