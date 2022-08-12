Carlos Ignacio Sagasta Sells 11,229 Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Stock

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 11,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $138,004.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,511.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carlos Ignacio Sagasta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $227,208.08.

Cyxtera Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYXT traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 928,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $15.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 249,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 185,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 56,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 458,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 219,567 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

