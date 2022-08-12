Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00.
Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casa Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.38.
Casa Systems Trading Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ CASA opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $397.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.03. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter worth about $59,000. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
