Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casa Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ CASA opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $397.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.03. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casa Systems

Institutional Trading of Casa Systems

In other Casa Systems news, Director William C. Styslinger III bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $192,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 569,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,152.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III bought 83,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $336,531.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 653,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,075.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William C. Styslinger III purchased 44,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 569,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,152.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter worth about $59,000. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.