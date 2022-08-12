Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) PT Raised to $17.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 37,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,895. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Insider Activity

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 25.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,770.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,392.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 915,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 878,795 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $5,388,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $4,741,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,004,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,206.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 437,247 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

