CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 248,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,495,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBD Life Sciences Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBDL traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,419,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,365,594. CBD Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About CBD Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

CBD Life Sciences Inc engages in the development and marketing a line of cannabidiol based organic products. Its cannabidiol based organic products include hemp drops, massage oils, recovery pain relief creams, anxiety and sleep solutions supplements, edibles, and a line of pet products. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

