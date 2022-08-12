Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.50. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair cut Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

NASDAQ CLBT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. 2,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,460. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

