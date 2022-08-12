Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cemtrex Stock Up 9.5 %

CETXP traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,314. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.