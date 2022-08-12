Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cemtrex Stock Up 9.5 %
CETXP traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,314. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.72.
Cemtrex Company Profile
