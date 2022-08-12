Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $8.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $264.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.
