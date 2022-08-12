Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $8.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $264.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos

About Century Casinos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 156,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 115,833 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 105,614 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 77,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 333,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 69,785 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.