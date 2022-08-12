Chainswap (ASAP) Market Cap Hits $762,196.41

Chainswap (ASAP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, Chainswap has traded up 62.8% against the dollar. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainswap has a market cap of $762,196.41 and $3,036.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ASAP is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,470,334 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

