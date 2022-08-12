Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

