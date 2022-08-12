Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.43.

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.06. 190,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,343. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.89. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$6.01 and a 52-week high of C$9.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$947.96 million and a PE ratio of -4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

