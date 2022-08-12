Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.64.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.91. 43,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,154. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $156.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after buying an additional 5,912,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $391,652,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $325,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $182,120,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.