Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Announces Earnings Results

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.52% and a negative return on equity of 57.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $188.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSSE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) by 740.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

