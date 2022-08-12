ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.40 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChromaDex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.85.
ChromaDex Price Performance
CDXC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,166. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $116.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau purchased 60,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,925,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,564.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 127.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 59.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 856,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.
ChromaDex Company Profile
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
