Chrono.tech (TIME) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.02 Million

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $74.67 or 0.00305907 BTC on major exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $53.02 million and approximately $275,105.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

