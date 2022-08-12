Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark set a $27.00 price objective on Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cinemark from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.58.

NYSE:CNK opened at $17.02 on Monday. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.83). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

