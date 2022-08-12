CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. 3,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 3,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

CITIC Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Get CITIC alerts:

CITIC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.58%.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, manufacturing, engineering contracting, advances materials, consumption, and urbanization businesses in China. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.