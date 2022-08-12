Citigroup Boosts Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $21.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $28.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Symbotic stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic Inc. ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Symbotic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

