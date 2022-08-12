Citigroup Cuts MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target to $12.00

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of MAX opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47.

In other news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $85,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 83,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,711.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,798,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 30.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 130,167 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 17.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 455,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 437,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 22.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 427,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 77,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

