Citigroup Increases DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $75.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE DD opened at $62.18 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

