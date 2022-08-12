Citigroup Lowers Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target to $25.00

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Sapiens International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

SPNS opened at $22.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55.

Sapiens International Dividend Announcement

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $118.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 214,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

