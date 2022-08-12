Citizens National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after purchasing an additional 950,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after purchasing an additional 898,059 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Amgen Stock Up 0.3 %

Amgen stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.07. 48,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,703. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.40.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.