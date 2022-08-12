Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 2,220 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.31. 39,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,872. The firm has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.61.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

