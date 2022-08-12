Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $2.08 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,223. The company has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

