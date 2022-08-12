Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 292.9% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 560,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,303,000 after purchasing an additional 438,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,305,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,757 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.79. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $64.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.